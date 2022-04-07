Grizzlies' Ja Morant Could Return from Knee Injury Before End of Regular Season

AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant could return from his knee injury before the end of the regular season, coach Taylor Jenkins said Thursday.

Morant has not played since a March 18 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Despite Morant missing 23 games, the Grizzlies have remained a regular-season juggernaut and posted a 20-3 record without their best player. Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks, who recently returned from injury, have helped shoulder the scoring load.

Memphis has at least six days off after Sunday's regular-season finale against the Boston Celtics, so Morant will have even more time to get back to 100 percent if he's not capable of returning for one of the last two games.

The Grizzlies are locked in as the No. 2 seed in the West and will face one of the two play-in winners.

Morant is averaging 27.6 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game and is a lock to make his first All-NBA team. He already made his All-Star debut in February.