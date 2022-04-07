Gonzaga's Drew Timme Declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Gonzaga junior forward Drew Timme has declared for the 2022 NBA draft, he announced Thursday.

His decision comes after three impressive seasons for the Bulldogs, who he helped reach the NCAA tournament in each of his three years, including the 2021 title game.

Timme's junior season was one of his most impressive. He averaged 18.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 58.6 percent from the floor in 32 games.

The 21-year-old helped the Bulldogs reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament and was one of their best players in a 74-68 loss to fourth-seeded Arkansas. He recorded a game-high 25 points on nine of 19 shooting and seven rebounds.

Timme was in tears as he spoke to reporters after the loss.

"I just said that I was proud of us. I told them thanks for being my teammates," he said. "They're my brothers till the end. I wouldn't want to do that with anybody else. I couldn't be anymore proud of these guys."

Timme is not expected to be a first-round pick in the draft like his teammate Chet Holmgren, who could be the first overall selection. If he isn't selected in this year's draft and doesn't land a deal with an NBA franchise, it's possible he could return to Gonzaga for his senior season.