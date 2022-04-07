Titans' Mike Vrabel: A.J. Brown Won't Be on Trade Block 'As Long as I'm the HC'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel doesn't intend to lose A.J. Brown as long as the star wide receiver is under contract with the team.

Vrabel told Rich Eisen that Brown won't be on the trade block "as long as I'm the head coach."

Brown is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he's poised to hit free agency at a time when wide receivers are cashing out in a big way.

Stefon Diggs just signed a four-year, $104 million extension with the Buffalo Bills that illustrates the extent to which Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill benefited their fellow wideouts. A rising tide lifts all boats, and that's exactly what's happening after Adams (five years, $140 million) and Hill (four years, $120 million) signed record-setting deals.

Brown has caught 185 passes for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns through three seasons. The 24-year-old isn't going to surpass Adams or Hill, but the cost for Tennessee to re-sign him will be more expensive now than it was last spring.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported the Kansas City Chiefs "balked" at Hill's request to earn a higher salary than Adams, which precipitated his trade to the Miami Dolphins. That might increasingly become the tactic for teams that have reservations about paying market value for a proven pass-catcher.

But Vrabel's comments follow a report from ESPN's Dianna Russini that the Titans aren't shopping Brown or even entertaining trade calls. It looks like Brown will remain in Tennessee for at least the upcoming season.