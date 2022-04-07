Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Hornets a 'Team to Watch' in Market for Lakers Star

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Russell Westbrook could be on the move from the Los Angeles Lakers in the upcoming offseason, and the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly a potential destination.

NBA insider Marc Stein (h/t NBA Central) reported Thursday the Hornets are a "team to watch" as a potential trade partner for the Lakers.

Westbrook has a player option on his contract for 2022-23 that would pay him more than $47 million next season.

Whether Westbrook remains in Los Angeles will be one of the biggest storylines of the offseason.

He was an awkward fit alongside James, another ball-dominant player, and his outside shooting struggles continued with a 29.8 percent clip from three-point range.

His 18.5 points per game is also his lowest mark since his second season in the league in 2009-10.

If another team does come calling for Westbrook, they will likely be choosing to believe his performance this season was caused by his situation rather than a decline in talent.

The 33-year-old is one of the best players of his generation with a resume that includes a league MVP award, nine All-NBA selections, two scoring titles, three assist titles, nine All-Star selections and a spot on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

Perhaps a change of scenery will help him rediscover that form, and the Hornets are a fringe contender that could use a veteran presence as they look to take the next step in the Eastern Conference.

With LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges leading the way, they are 40-39 and preparing for the Eastern Conference play-in tournament as the No. 10 seed.

Westbrook could provide some star power and will surely be motivated next season as he looks to bounce back from what has been a disappointing campaign for the Lakers.