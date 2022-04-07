Nets' Kevin Durant Says Knicks Fans Hate Him, Kyrie Irving for Not Joining Team

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

After leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 110-98 victory over the crosstown rival New York Knicks on Wednesday, Kevin Durant said he wasn't surprised that the Madison Square Garden crowd was unhappy with him and his teammates.

Durant told reporters after the game that the decision he made with Kyrie Irving to sign with the Nets over the Knicks is something that fan base won't get over anytime soon.

"We're both in the city. You know how much Knicks fans don't like us," Durant said. "Especially now in this era of the Nets, us not choosing the Knicks, me and Kyrie. So it definitely adds something to the rivalry."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.