Stephen Curry Responds to LeBron James Saying He Wants to Play with Warriors Star

LeBron James says he wants to play with Stephen Curry someday.

It does not appear the feeling is particularly mutual.

"Well, he got his wish. He's the captain. He's picked me the last two All-Star Games. I don't know if that suffices, but I'm good right now. I'm good right now," Curry said of potentially playing with James during an appearance on 95.7 The Game.

In a clip released Wednesday ahead of this week's The Shop, James said Curry is the current NBA player he would most want to play with.

"In today's game, s--t, there some motherf--kers in today's game, but Steph Curry," James said. "Steph Curry is the one that I want to play with for sure in today's game. ... I love everything about that guy. Lethal. Steph, when he get out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena. Soon as he get out of his car, you better guard his ass."

As flattering as James' comments were, Curry made it clear a pairing would only happen in a "fantasy world."

"Whenever you get the interest or curiosity of what it'd be like to play with arguably an MVP-caliber dude like he is and one of the greatest of all time, cool. It's amazing. We all can't live in that fantasy world, though," Curry said.

Of course, it's pretty easy to see why James would be dreaming of finding some new co-stars—particularly at the point guard spot. The Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention with a loss Tuesday to the Phoenix Suns, capping off arguably the most miserable season of James' career.

While James competed for the scoring title, he was saddled with a completely miscast group of supporting players, most notably Russell Westbrook. James and Westbrook never came close to meshing together on the floor, and the Lakers floundered as Anthony Davis dealt with injuries.

It's not hard to look a few hours north and see Curry and the Warriors thriving and wish for greener pastures.

That said, Curry seems perfectly content with the teammates he has right now.