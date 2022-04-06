Celtics' Robert Williams Not Expected to Return from Knee Injury for 1st-Round Series

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is expected to be out through at least the first round of the playoffs, coach Ime Udoka told reporters Wednesday.

Williams underwent a successful meniscectomy in his left knee on March 30. He was expected to miss four-to-six weeks at the time of the surgery, making a return for Round 1 nearly impossible. Getting back in the lineup for the Eastern Conference semifinals would be more realistic should the Celtics advance past the first round.

Williams, 24, was the defensive fulcrum in the middle for the Celtics for much of the regular season. He averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while also using his athleticism and lateral quickness to switch off on smaller players when needed.

The Celtics have been the East's hottest team in the second half of the season, thanks in large part to their defensive dominance. Boston leads the NBA in defensive efficiency overall for the season while also being the NBA's best offensive team since the All-Star break.

The Celtics are just 2-2 over the four games Williams has missed so far, with the losses coming against a pair of playoff teams (Miami, Toronto).

Al Horford has stepped into a bigger role in Williams' absence, something that could be a concern over the course of a grueling playoff series. Horford has been solid all season in his return to Boston, but as he turns 36 in June, there's only so much Udoka can ask of him on a night-to-night basis.

The Celtics can likely get out of the first round without Williams, but any hope of a Finals appearance is contingent on him getting back on the floor.