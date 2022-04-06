Tiger Woods Receiving More Bets to Win 2022 Masters Than Any Other Golfer

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Tiger Woods has become by far the most popular bet to win the 2022 Masters.

"Woods is now ahead of everyone by over 1,000 tickets," Max Meyer, spokesperson for Caesars Sportsbook, told ESPN's David Purdum on Wednesday.

The five-time Masters champion suffered significant leg injuries in a car crash 14 months ago, and he hasn't competed in a PGA Tour event since November 2020. He surprised the world by showing up to Augusta National for practice rounds, saying that he is now preparing to play.

Though he is still considered a long shot with 40-1 odds at DraftKings, fans are expecting big things from the superstar. Just in 2019, Woods won the Masters for his first major title in 11 years.

A similar result would create a major liability for sportsbooks.

"Tiger winning the Masters would be the worst result for us at any golf tournament since we started operating in the U.S. by far," Jay Croucher, head of trading for PointsBet, said.

While the general public will certainly be rooting for Tiger this week, the books will hope favorites like Jon Rahm or Rory McIlroy finish in first place.

