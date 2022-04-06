Rudy Gobert on Jazz's Players-Only Meeting, Struggles: 'We're Not a S--tty Team'

Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert revealed Wednesday that the team held a players-only meeting Monday following a tough loss to the Golden State Warriors.

According to Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic, Gobert said:

"We got to sit together and just be honest with each other. It was the whole team. And for us, the bottom line was really the communication during the game. We've been playing well for three quarters; I mean, we'd be first in the league if the game ended after the third... [...]

"Obviously, the good teams step up in the fourth. But still—we're not a s--tty team."

Utah fell 111-107 to the Warriors on Saturday despite holding a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Warriors remarkably went on an 18-0 run to win the game.

The Jazz bounced back nicely after the players-only meeting, though, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 121-115 in overtime Tuesday to clinch a playoff spot.

