Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook Out vs. Warriors with Injuries

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis will each miss the Los Angeles Lakers' road game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday because of injuries.

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times provided the details:

The 31-48 Lakers, who have lost seven straight, have been eliminated from playoff contention. They have three regular-season games remaining.

Injuries to James and Davis, Westbrook's struggles and a lack of consistent production outside its Big Three played parts in L.A. missing the playoffs.

It was ultimately a lost season for the 2019-20 champions, who will now have to reconstruct their team this offseason in hopes of a return trip to the postseason.

For the time being, the Lakers have to finish out the string of a season that will end Sunday in Denver.

Without Westbrook, look for D.J. Augustin to start at point guard. Stanley Johnson and Dwight Howard should form the frontcourt, with Malik Monk and Avery Bradley on the wings. Carmelo Anthony should also play a big role off the bench.