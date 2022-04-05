Steph Curry 'Doing Well' in Foot Injury Rehab Ahead of Playoffs, Warriors' Kerr Says

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry hasn't played since March 16 because of a foot injury, but he is working his way back ahead of the playoffs.

"He's not involved with any of that," head coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday when revealing Curry is not doing team activities but has done individual work, per Alex Espinoza of 95.7 The Game. "But he is on the court now getting some shots up. He's been able to ramp things up a little bit. He's doing well."

Espinoza noted the plan is for the Warriors to make an official announcement on Curry's status Monday after the 2021-22 regular season is over, with the hope he can return for the playoffs.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported in March there was "optimism" that he would be ready for the playoffs after suffering the sprained ligament in his left foot against the Boston Celtics.

When healthy, the eight-time All-Star has been one of the league's best players once again this season.

He is averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from deep. He was a primary reason early in the campaign that Golden State remained near the top of the Western Conference despite plenty of attrition.

Injuries have been a major part of the Warriors' story this season, with Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, James Wiseman and others all missing significant time.

Yet they are still 50-29 and in third place in the Western Conference standings. If Curry is healthy for the playoffs, they will be on the short list of realistic title contenders in the West with a championship track record from their headline names and impressive secondary options such as Jordan Poole.

While there are still steps remaining to return to the court such as joining in team activities, Curry appears to be making progress with a potential championship run in site.