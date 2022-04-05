Draymond Green Says Suns' Devin Booker Deserves 2022 NBA MVP Award

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

While much of the basketball world debates between Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid for this season's MVP award, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is looking toward one of the best players on the best team with his pick.

"Book has been consistent all year," he said on The Draymond Green Show when revealing Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is his MVP choice:

There is a case to be made for Booker, and it starts with how consistently excellent the Suns have been this season. Phoenix is 62-16 and seven games ahead of the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference standings even though Chris Paul missed significant time with injuries.

Booker has been key in that record and is averaging 26.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from deep.

Isiah Thomas said Booker deserved to be in the MVP discussion in March, and Booker said the criteria is different depending on who is involved:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Green pointed out there are no set criteria and highlighted the reality that sometimes the MVP is the best player on the best team and sometimes it is someone who puts up head-turning stats on mediocre teams like when Russell Westbrook was on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While Booker likely won't take home the MVP award, he at least has the endorsement of one of his fellow Western Conference competitors.