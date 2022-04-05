Report: Laurence Fishburne to Play Doc Rivers in Show About Donald Sterling Scandal

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

FX has ordered a limited series based on the ESPN podcast The Sterling Affairs, which details the downfall of former Los Angeles Clippers governor Donald Sterling.

Laurence Fishburne has been tapped to play ex-Clippers coach Doc Rivers, and Jacki Weaver has signed on to play Shelly Sterling, per Joe Otterson of Variety.

There is no word on whether an actor has signed on to play Donald Sterling, who was forced to sell the Clippers after a recording of him making racist comments was leaked to the press.

Sterling is one of the most reviled figures in NBA history, derided for his mismanagement of the Clippers and racist business practices before the recording of his comments, which included disparaging remarks about Magic Johnson, were made public.

The 87-year-old has kept a quiet public profile since being exiled from the NBA.

Steve Ballmer, who made his fortune with Microsoft, purchased the Clippers for $2 billion, which was a record sale price at the time.