Ryan Getzlaf to Retire from NHL at End of Year; Played All 17 Seasons with Ducks

Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images

Anaheim Ducks veteran Ryan Getzlaf announced Tuesday he will retire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Getzlaf spent his entire 17-year NHL career with the Ducks, captaining the team for the past 12 seasons.

"It's been an honor to play in the NHL and spend my entire professional career with one organization," Getzlaf said in a statement. "None of this would have been possible without my family, who offered unwavering love and support each step of the way. Thank you to our owners, Henry and Susan Samueli, for leading an organization committed to success on the ice, but more importantly, to making a positive impact in our community and to those in need."

The Ducks have an uphill battle to make the playoffs with just 68 points in 71 games, which likely leaves just 11 regular-season games in Getzlaf's career.

Getzlaf took part in three All-Star games during his career and currently ranks 51st in NHL history with 731 assists. He has 1,013 points in 1,150 career regular-season games, which is ninth among active players.

The 36-year-old has been especially important for the Ducks, appearing in more than half of the franchise's 28 seasons. He is the all-time leader in games played, assists and points while ranking fourth in goals.

In 2006-07, he helped Anaheim win its only Stanley Cup title while leading the team with 17 points in 21 postseason games.

Over 125 playoff games in his career, Getzlaf tallied 120 points.

The Canadian also found plenty of success at the international level, winning gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics and 2016 World Cup of Hockey. He is one of only 13 players to win two Olympics golds and a Stanley Cup.

The center will look to end his final season on a high note after totaling just three goals and 28 assists in 49 games in 2021-22.