Saint Peter's Doug Edert, Daryl Banks III, Matthew Lee Enter Transfer Portal

Shaheen Holloway may not be the only one capitalizing on Saint Peter's improbable run to the Elite Eight of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Holloway wasted little time in leaving to coach his alma mater, Seton Hall. Now, On3’s Matt Zenitz is reporting Peacocks players Doug Edert, Daryl Banks III and Matthew Lee have entered the transfer portal.

Banks was the team's leading scorer at 11.3 points per game. Edert averaged 9.5 points and was the Peacocks' biggest three-point threat, hitting 41.1 percent of his long-range jumpers. Lee, meanwhile, was a valuable playmaker, averaging 6.8 points and 2.9 assists.

Banks was the standout performer for Saint Peter's during the tournament. He dropped 27 points on Kentucky in a first-round upset of the second-seeded Wildcats. The 6'3" guard had a 14-point effort against Purdue in the Sweet 16 as well.

Edert, who had 20 points against Kentucky, quickly emerged as a fan favorite and parlayed his 15 minutes of fame into an endorsement deal with Buffalo Wild Wings.

For years, the norm has been for a coach at a mid-major program to leave for greener pastures on the heels of an unexpectedly successful tournament run. If his connection with Seton Hall hadn't made his move so obvious, another school presumably would've come calling for Holloway.

The athletes didn't normally get to enjoy that luxury, though.

That's no longer the case thanks to the NCAA's new name, image and likeness guidelines and the one-time transfer rule. Players can now collect NIL money and potentially head to a school that allows them to either increase their earning potential, play on a bigger stage, or both.

While perhaps not to the same degree, the NCAA tournament will always have a Saint Peter's every year. One mid-major busts everyone's brackets and achieves fame on a scale it hadn't experienced.

But the new era of college athletics will make it more difficult for those Cinderellas to enjoy a second bite at the apple in the Big Dance.