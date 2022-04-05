NBA Rumors: Blazers Tried to Trade for Jerami Grant; Pistons Wanted More Than Offer

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The Portland Trail Blazers made a run at Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant prior to February's NBA trade deadline, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

"The Pistons rebuffed those pitches, apparently wanting more than the Blazers could package at that stage in an offer said to feature Josh Hart and draft compensation," Stein reported.

He also wrote that Portland "continues to be regarded as a determined future trade suitor" for Grant.

The Pistons were never in the playoff hunt this season and sit 14th in the Eastern Conference at 23-56, but they clearly weren't approaching the trade deadline with a seller's mindset.

Grant is under contract for one more year, and his $21 million salary isn't exorbitant based on what he has delivered.

Through 101 games with Detroit, he's averaging 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He has also remained a steady enough shooter in a larger role, hitting 35.3 percent of his threes.

Those contributions make him an attractive piece for the Blazers, who need to strengthen their supporting cast around Damian Lillard. Portland is particularly thin at power forward heading into the offseason.

After trading Larry Nance Jr. to the New Orleans Pelicans, the team has leaned on Greg Brown III and Elijah Hughes at the 4.

Despite the fact that Grant will be on an expiring deal and at 28 isn't a great fit with their overall timeline, the Pistons' appetite to deal him may not be much higher in the offseason.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies are the most recent examples of how a young team can take a big jump forward in one season.

With another lottery pick on the way and Cade Cunningham likely to improve in his second year, Detroit may not be a doormat for much longer. A veteran leader such as Grant is invaluable for a team looking to prove itself.

The Blazers might be facing a similar level of resistance as they did in February if they want to pursue Grant once again in a few months.