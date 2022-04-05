Lakers Rumors: Spurs Had Interest in DeMar DeRozan Offseason Sign-and-Trade with LA

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs may not have been a roadblock to the Los Angeles Lakers if they pursued a sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan last summer.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on his Hoop Collective podcast that San Antonio was "interested in making a deal." However, he added at the 5:10 mark that what the Spurs would've preferred to get back from the deal may have differed from what the Lakers would've offered.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.