    Gene Shue Dies at Age 90; Former 5-Time NBA All-Star Also Won Coach of the Year Twice

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVApril 5, 2022

    Focus on Sport/Getty Images

    The NBA announced the death of Gene Shue, a five-time All-Star and two-time Coach of the Year, on Monday at the age of 90.

    NBA @NBA

    The NBA family mourns the passing of Gene Shue, a 5x NBA All-Star, 2x All-NBA selection and 2x NBA Coach of the Year. Gene dedicated his life to the game and left an indelible mark as a player, head coach and executive. We extend our deepest condolences to the Shue family.

    Shue was a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Warriors in the 1954 NBA draft. He played 10 seasons as a member of four teams before shifting to a coaching role in 1966. He spent 24 years on the sideline as the head coach of five franchises. 

