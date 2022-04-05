Gene Shue Dies at Age 90; Former 5-Time NBA All-Star Also Won Coach of the Year Twice

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

The NBA announced the death of Gene Shue, a five-time All-Star and two-time Coach of the Year, on Monday at the age of 90.

Shue was a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Warriors in the 1954 NBA draft. He played 10 seasons as a member of four teams before shifting to a coaching role in 1966. He spent 24 years on the sideline as the head coach of five franchises.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.