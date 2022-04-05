NCAA Men's Tournament 2023 Odds: Duke, UNC, Kansas Headline Early Favorites

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Despite the departure of longtime head coach Mike Krzyzewski, the Duke Blue Devils are the early favorites to win the NCAA men's basketball national championship next season.

Following Kansas' come-from-behind win over North Carolina in the 2022 national title game Monday night, DraftKings Sportsbook posted the following championship odds for next season:

While Duke paces the field at +900 (bet $100 to win $900), some other college basketball blue bloods aren't too far behind, including this past season's finalists.

UNC is +1100 after Monday's heartbreaking loss, Kansas is +1200 to repeat as national champions and Kentucky is also +1200 after getting upset by 15th-seeded Saint Peter's in the first round of this year's tournament.

In Coach K's swansong, Duke made it all the way to the Final Four in the 2022 tournament before falling to the rival Tar Heels. Now, it will be up to Jon Scheyer to carry on his legacy.

Scheyer played under Krzyzewski for four seasons at Duke and has spent the past eight seasons learning under Coach K as an assistant.

Duke must look no further than its in-state rival in UNC when considering if a team can be a championship contender immediately after replacing a legendary coach.

Roy Williams retired following the 2020-21 season and was replaced by Hubert Davis. All Davis did was take the Tar Heels to the national title game as a No. 8 seed.

The biggest reason for Duke being the 2022-23 national championship favorites likely has far less to do with coaching than it does the influx of talent that is about to join the program.

Per 247Sports, the Blue Devils clearly boast the best 2022 recruiting class with four 5-star commits in the form of Dereck Lively II, Kyle Filipowski, Dariq Whitehead and Mark Mitchell, who rank first, third, fifth and 13th, respectively, in 247Sports' 2022 individual recruiting rankings.

Even with Duke likely to lose its best player from this past season, Paolo Banchero, to the NBA draft, the Blue Devils are still shaping up to have the deepest, most talented team in college basketball next season.

