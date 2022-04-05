Kansas' Location, Date, Time, Schedule and More for 'Welcome Home Celebration'

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball team is in for a well-deserved greeting from its fans after making a historic comeback to defeat North Carolina 72-69 in the national championship game on Monday.

Kansas announced it's hosting a "welcome home celebration" at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Tuesday. Gates will open at 3 p.m. local time with the team expected to arrive around 4:15 p.m. after returning from the Final Four in New Orleans.

No announcement has been made about a potential championship parade in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks earned the celebration by making the largest comeback in men's NCAA tournament title game history.

After falling behind by as many 16 in the first half and facing a 15-point halftime deficit, a special second-half performance propelled Kansas to victory. The Jayhawks outscored the Tar Heels 47-29 in the final 20 minutes.

It was a balanced effort for the Jayhawks with five players scoring in double figures. David McCormack and Jalen Wilson led the way with 15 points apiece. Remy Martin had 14 points off the bench. Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun each had 12 points. Braun added a team-high 12 rebounds and McCormack also had 10 boards.

The win helped KU capture its fourth national championship in men's basketball and the Jayhawks' first March Madness title since 2008.