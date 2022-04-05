Former EuroLeague Star Luca Vildoza, Bucks Reportedly Expected to Finalize Contract

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

The Milwaukee Bucks will reportedly have some more depth in their backcourt for the playoffs.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported free-agent guard Luca Vildoza, who previously played in the EuroLeague and was the MVP of the 2020 Spanish ACB League finals, is expected to finalize a deal with the reigning champions and be activated for the playoffs.

Vildoza previously appeared set to play in the NBA when he signed with the New York Knicks in May after negotiating a contract buyout with Baskonia of the Spanish ACB League, but he was released before the start of the 2021-22 campaign because of a foot injury that required surgery.

Wojnarowski reported he is now fully recovered and can take the floor.

Vildoza appeared in 27 games during the 2020-21 Spanish ACB League and averaged 10.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 35.5 percent from deep.

He also appeared in four games for Argentina's national team during the 2020 Olympics and averaged 7.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals a night. He also played eight games for Argentina during the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

While Vildoza likely won't play a significant role for the Bucks, he is someone who can hit from three-point range and take advantage of the spacing created by all the defensive attention that Giannis Antetokounmpo draws.

Milwaukee is in a battle for seeding in the Eastern Conference at 48-30. It is 2.5 games behind the top-seeded Miami Heat, 0.5 games behind the second-seeded Boston Celtics and tied with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Next up for the Bucks is a Tuesday matchup with the Chicago Bulls in a potential playoff preview.