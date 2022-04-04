Patriots Rumors: N'Keal Harry Hasn't Been Told He'll Be Cut Post-DeVante Parker Trade

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

N'Keal Harry's future with the New England Patriots is uncertain after the franchise acquired veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

However, Harry reportedly has not been told that he'll be released, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. There has been speculation the 24-year-old could be cut or traded, but his situation could become more clear around the NFL draft, Fowler noted.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Saturday that the Parker trade likely signals the end of Harry's time in New England.

But a breakup between Harry and the Patriots already seemed imminent. Harry requested a trade in July but told reporters at the time he wasn't "worried about anything trade-wise" and was "focused" on improving.

Harry spent the entire 2021 season in New England and was used sparingly. He caught just 12 passes for 184 yards in 12 games.

The Arizona State product has been buried on the Patriots depth chart since the team selected him in the first round of the 2019 draft. In 33 career games, he has caught just 57 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns.

Harry's lack of production has caused many to criticize the Patriots' decision to draft him. He was the second wide receiver taken that year at 32nd overall. Players like DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown and Mecole Hardman were still available.

With Parker in New England, Harry figures to see little playing time yet again, with Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne expected to see the bulk of the other snaps.

In addition, the Patriots have been linked to free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Fowler noted New England had "exploratory talks" with the veteran early in free agency and that OBJ has interest in playing for head coach Bill Belichick.

If the Patriots and Beckham strike a deal, Harry almost certainly will be playing elsewhere in 2022. There's also the possibility that New England will draft another young wide receiver. That would also likely spell the end of Harry's time in Foxborough.

New England has eight picks in this year's draft, which begins April 28 in Las Vegas.