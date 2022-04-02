Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Patriots Had 'Exploratory Talks' With WR in Free Agency

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The New England Patriots and Odell Beckham Jr. have flirted with the idea of teaming up in the past, and it's possible the two sides finally marry in 2022.

The Patriots reportedly had "exploratory talks" with Beckham early in free agency, and the star wide receiver has an interest in playing for head coach Bill Belichick, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

However, there's "no rush" from either side to get a deal done.

This news doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. New England could use an elite receiver like Beckham, and it tried to sign the three-time Pro Bowler when he was released by the Cleveland Browns in November. Beckham agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Rams instead.

Beckham wasn't opposed to teaming up with Belichick, though, saying in February he was "very, very, very, very" close to signing with the Patriots.

After an up-and-down career with the Browns, Beckham thrived with the Rams. In eight regular-season games, he caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns, adding 21 catches for 288 yards and two scores in the postseason, including a score in the team's Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams have expressed interest in re-signing Beckham, but it's unclear what the franchise's intentions are after signing Allen Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million deal last month.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

L.A. has plenty of depth out wide with Robinson, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell. Beckham is also recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl, though he could return at some point next season.

The Patriots' receiving group features Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and N'Keal Harry. A healthy Beckham would give the team a significant downfield threat, which is something it has lacked over the last few seasons.

Adding Beckham would also be a benefit for quarterback Mac Jones, who is entering his second season in the NFL after an impressive Pro Bowl rookie year in which he threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns in 17 games.