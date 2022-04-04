76ers' Joel Embiid: I'll Feel Like Voters 'Hate Me' If I Don't Win 2021-22 NBA MVP

AP Photo/David Dermer

Joel Embiid has a message for the media: If you don't vote him MVP, you're a hater.

"If it happens, great," Embiid told reporters after putting up 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks in Sunday's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. "If it doesn't, I don't know what I have to do. I'll feel like they hate me. I feel like the standard for guys in Philly or for me is different than everyone else."

Embiid is currently projected by oddsmakers to finish behind Nikola Jokic in MVP balloting for the second straight season.

