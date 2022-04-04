Chevron Championship 2022: Jennifer Kupcho Overcomes Inconsistent Final Round for Win

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Jennifer Kupcho is an LPGA Tour tournament champion for the first time in her career.

Kupcho put on the finishing touches of her 2022 Chevron Championship victory with a two-over 74 in Sunday's final round at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. She finished two strokes ahead of second-place finisher Jessica Korda.

Here is a look at the top of the leaderboard, which can be found in full on the LPGA's official website.

1. Jennifer Kupcho, -14

2. Jessica Korda, -12

3. Pia Babnik, -11

T4. Hinako Shibuno, -10

T4. Celine Boutier, -10

T4. Lexi Thompson, -10

T4. Patty Tavatanakit, -10

The final round felt like something of a formality entering play after Kupcho's brilliant Saturday.

She shot an eight-under 64 in the third round, which was just two shots off the course record and gave her a six-shot lead heading into Sunday. She was dialed in from the start with birdies on four of her first five holes and never looked back while surging to the top of the leaderboard.

"It's really special, just to be out here," Kupcho told reporters. "I love this place. I love stepping on property. You just get positive vibes. It's such a beautiful course, so I think just taking it all in. But then again, just once it's time to hit a shot, focusing on that shot."

It was nothing but positive vibes for Kupcho in the early going again in the final round with birdies on three of the first five holes to bring her score to 18 under.

However, the dominance that was on display throughout the weekend went missing for a stretch as she bogeyed the eighth and 10th holes and failed to take advantage of the par-five ninth with a par.

Suddenly there was a small window for someone to challenge her, and Korda took advantage with birdies on the 11th and 12th after she eagled the par-four third by holing out from 168 yards.

The back-to-back birdies pulled her within four strokes with a reasonable birdie putt on the 13th while Kupcho faced a long par putt on the 12th. Yet Korda missed her birdie just before Kupcho drained her par putt, and what looked like a potential two-stroke deficit remained at four during a critical sequence right before the stretch run.

It was all the more important when Kupcho three-putted her way to a bogey on the 13th and followed up with another bogey on 14th as her lead dropped to a mere two.

Still, the theme of Korda missing chances continued when she bogeyed the same 15th that Kupcho birdied with a dart of an approach shot. The lead went from two to four in the blink of an eye as the eventual victor continued to make timely shots in the face of pressure even amid some of the inconsistency that defined her round.

The sequence on the 15th essentially removed any drama shortly after it appeared there would be plenty in the final holes and provided enough breathing room for Kupcho to bogey the final two holes as she closed out the major championship.