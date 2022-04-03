Anthony Davis Calls Lakers' Game Against Suns a 'Must, Must, Must-Win'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

After suffering their sixth straight loss on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers are in danger of failing to qualify for the play-in tournament.

Things won't get any easier when the Lakers visit the league-leading Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, but Los Angeles isn't intimidated. Anthony Davis told reporters that the matchup is a "must, must, must-win" game.

Davis added that despite performing well, the Suns can be beaten. Still, Phoenix lost just two games in March.

At 62-15 entering Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Suns are far and away the best team in the league. Phoenix holds a 7.5-game lead in the Western Conference.

The Lakers fell to 31-47 after Sunday's loss despite Davis filling the stat sheet with 28 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals. Russell Westbrook added 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Los Angeles was once again without star forward LeBron James, who sat for the fourth time in six games while nursing a sprained left ankle. With four games left on the schedule, James has to play in at least two of them to qualify for the scoring title this season. His career-high 30.3 points per game currently ranks first in the NBA.

But more important is the Lakers' race for the No. 10 spot in the West. The San Antonio Spurs hold a 1.5-game advantage entering their matchup on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

After facing the Suns, the Lakers will take on the Golden State Warriors and the Thunder before ending their season with a rematch against the Nuggets.