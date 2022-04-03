UNC's Armando Bacot Says He Will Play in NCAA Championship Game Despite Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

North Carolina big man Armando Bacot limped off the court with an ankle injury for a stretch during the second half of Saturday's win over Duke, but he plans on playing in Monday's national title game against Kansas.

"My status right now is that I'm playing," he told reporters. "There's no way I'm not playing in the national championship game. My right leg would have to be cut off for me not to play."

Head coach Hubert Davis said, "They did X-rays. All negative. Obviously, it's sore. … He's ready to play tomorrow night."

Bacot is one of the Tar Heels' best players and has been dominant throughout the NCAA men's tournament.

He posted a double-double in each of North Carolina's five tournament wins and finished Saturday's 81-77 victory over the archrival Blue Devils with 11 points and 21 rebounds. It was his second straight game with more than 20 boards after he finished the Elite Eight win over Saint Peter's with 20 points and 22 rebounds.

The 2021-22 All-ACC First Team selection averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 57.9 percent from the field this season.

North Carolina figures to need him for Monday's contest against Kansas given the Jayhawks' talent in the frontcourt.

David McCormack led the way for the Jayhawks in Saturday's win over Villanova with 25 points and nine rebounds, while Jalen Wilson added a double-double of 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Bacot will be a significant part of the Tar Heels' ability to counter that duo, much like he was against Duke's Mark Williams and Paolo Banchero on Saturday. While he limped off the court in that win, he also returned and remained in the game until he fouled out.

It seems as if it will take more than the lingering soreness to keep him off the floor Monday.