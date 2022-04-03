Mike Krzyzewski Says 'It's Not About Me' After Duke's Loss to UNC in Final Four Upset

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

The Duke Blue Devils fell to the UNC Tar Heels 81-77 in the Final Four on Saturday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans in what marks head coach Mike Krzyzewski's last game for the school.

However, Krzyzewski isn't placing the focus on himself following the upset, instead shedding light on how hard his players worked this season to get back to the Final Four for the first time since 2015.

Led by Paolo Banchero, who is now expected to declare for the 2022 NBA draft, the Blue Devils battled until the final whistle against the Tar Heels. Banchero finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two assists, while Trevor Keels put up 19 points and posted two rebounds in the loss.

Banchero had been a leader for the Blue Devils all season, entering Saturday's game averaging 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from deep.

Keels, Wendell Moore Jr., Mark Williams and AJ Griffin also made a significant impact for the team. They all averaged at least 10 points per game this season.

As for Coach K, he took over as head coach of the Blue Devils in 1980 and owns a 1,129-309 record across his 42-year career with Duke. He won five national titles, made 13 Final Four appearances and won 101 NCAA tournament games in his legendary career.

With Krzyzewski headed for retirement, the Blue Devils will look significantly different next season. It's unclear who will replace him as head coach, and several players are expected to depart the program.

In addition to Banchero, Keels, Moore, Griffin and Williams could leave the program this summer and declare for the NBA draft. Based on their performance throughout the NCAA tournament, they'll be some of the more sought after prospects this year.