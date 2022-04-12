X

    Warriors' Stephen Curry Making 'Good Progress' in Foot Injury Rehab; Return TBD

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 12, 2022

    AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

    Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is a "close call" to return for Game 1 of his team's first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    The Warriors announced it is "undetermined" when Curry will return but noted he is making "good progress" in his recovery from his foot injury:

    Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

    Stephen Curry injury update: <a href="https://t.co/sbxSkKwJRn">pic.twitter.com/sbxSkKwJRn</a>

    Curry finished the season averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game in his 14th NBA season. He is a three-time NBA champion, two-time NBA MVP and eight-time All-Star.

    The 34-year-old has been out since March 17 after suffering a sprained ligament in his left foot during his team's 110-88 home loss to the Boston Celtics.

    Celtics guard Marcus Smart dove for a loose ball and made contact with Curry's leg, leading to the injury.

    ESPN @espn

    Steph Curry did not return to the game after an apparent injury on this play. <br><br>Steve Kerr seemed unhappy with Marcus Smart. <a href="https://t.co/MyD0ppVQtY">pic.twitter.com/MyD0ppVQtY</a>

    Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided an update from the Warriors on April 1 that expressed optimism for Curry's eventual return.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Warriors say Stephen Curry is progressing well in recovery of sprained ligament in left foot and will miss remaining five games of regular season as he will be re-evaluated on April 11.

    Without Curry, the Warriors have added Jordan Poole to the starting lineup alongside shooting guard Klay Thompson. Poole averaged 18.5 points on 44.8 percent shooting and 4.0 assists in his third NBA season.

    Draymond Green has also returned to the lineup following a calf/back injury to handle some distributing duties in Curry's absence, and Gary Payton II is playing more off the bench to fill out the backcourt rotation.

    Obviously, the team could use Curry back as soon as possible. The Warriors are making their first playoff appearance since losing in the 2019 NBA Finals and likely need their superstar on the court for a deep run. 

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.