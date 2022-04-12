Warriors' Stephen Curry Making 'Good Progress' in Foot Injury Rehab; Return TBD

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is a "close call" to return for Game 1 of his team's first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Warriors announced it is "undetermined" when Curry will return but noted he is making "good progress" in his recovery from his foot injury:

Curry finished the season averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game in his 14th NBA season. He is a three-time NBA champion, two-time NBA MVP and eight-time All-Star.

The 34-year-old has been out since March 17 after suffering a sprained ligament in his left foot during his team's 110-88 home loss to the Boston Celtics.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart dove for a loose ball and made contact with Curry's leg, leading to the injury.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided an update from the Warriors on April 1 that expressed optimism for Curry's eventual return.

Without Curry, the Warriors have added Jordan Poole to the starting lineup alongside shooting guard Klay Thompson. Poole averaged 18.5 points on 44.8 percent shooting and 4.0 assists in his third NBA season.

Draymond Green has also returned to the lineup following a calf/back injury to handle some distributing duties in Curry's absence, and Gary Payton II is playing more off the bench to fill out the backcourt rotation.

Obviously, the team could use Curry back as soon as possible. The Warriors are making their first playoff appearance since losing in the 2019 NBA Finals and likely need their superstar on the court for a deep run.