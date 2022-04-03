No. 1 Kansas Beats No. 2 Villanova in Final Four to Advance to 2022 NCAA Championship

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The Kansas Jayhawks will play for the 10th national championship in school history after their 81-65 victory over the Villanova Wildcats in the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Saturday night.

Kansas has been arguably the most dominant team in the tournament thus far. It blew out Miami 76-50 in the Elite Eight to secure the program's 16th appearance in the Final Four. The Jayhawks have now won 10 straight games overall dating back to March 3.

Villanova cruised into the Final Four by winning its first four tournament games by an average of 11 points. Head coach Jay Wright's crew had won nine straight games and 14 of their last 15 overall dating back to Feb. 5.

The Jayhawks stormed out of the gate in the first half. They led by as many as 19 points before Villanova cut the deficit down to 38-29 with 1:24 remaining before halftime.

Kansas made nearly as many three-pointers (seven) in the first half as Villanova had field goals (10). Ochai Agbaji was a perfect 4-of-4 from behind the arc in the first 20 minutes.

Offensive rebounding was the biggest factor keeping Villanova within shouting distance. It had nine offensive rebounds in the first half, helping to offset a 33.3 percent field-goal percentage.

Collin Gillespie and Caleb Daniels combined for 19 of the Wildcats' 29 points in the opening half.

McCormack's size inside proved to be a crucial difference-maker in the win. His 25 points marked his second-highest point total in a game in four seasons with the Jayhawks.

Kansas shot 53.7 percent from the field, 54.2 percent from three, and had a 35-28 rebounding advantage. Villanova eventually found a rhythm on offense, finishing 13-of-31 from behind the arc, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Jayhawks' onslaught.

Notable Game Stats

David McCormack (KU): 25 points (10-of-12 FG), 9 rebounds

Ochai Agbaji (KU): 21 points (6-of-7 3PT), 2 rebounds



Christian Braun (KU): 10 points (4-of-8 FG), 5 assists

Jalen Wilson (KU): 11 points (4-of-11 FG), 12 rebounds

Caleb Daniels (NOVA): 13 points (5-of-14 FG), 5 rebounds



Collin Gillespie (NOVA): 17 points (6-of-11 FG), 2 steals

What's Next?

Kansas will play the winner of North Carolina-Duke in the national championship game on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TBS.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

