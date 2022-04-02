Knicks' Julius Randle Likely to Miss Rest of Season with Quad Injury, Thibodeau Says

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau announced Saturday that forward Julius Randle will "most likely" miss the rest of the 2021-22 season because of a quad injury.

The Knicks, who've been eliminated from playoff contention, have five games remaining on their regular-season schedule.

Randle had an impressive 2020-21 season, averaging 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and six assists per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the floor and 41.1 percent from deep. His performance helped lift the Knicks into the postseason, but this year has been a different story.

The 27-year-old has struggled offensively all season, averaging 20.1 points on 41.1 percent shooting from the floor and 30.8 percent shooting from deep in 72 games.

Randle's struggles are part of the reason why the Knicks sit 12th in the Eastern Conference with an 34-43 record.

Obi Toppin figures to see more action, and his first taste of extended playing time following Randle's injury should come Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.