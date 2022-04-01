Lakers' Russell Westbrook on Playing Through Criticism: 'It's Bigger Than Me'

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook spoke with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports in an exclusive interview that dropped Friday and discussed a number of topics, namely why he's opposed to taking time off despite season-long on-court struggles.

"Because it’s bigger than me, man. I’m super blessed to have a platform to be able to help show and help other people. So I’m very prideful in showing people on the outside that regardless of the situation, the circumstances that I may be going through, there are ways to be able to get through it. I strongly believe that if I’m healthy, then I’ll be able to play and go out and compete."

The 33-year-old Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star and two-time scoring champion, came over to L.A. in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards last offseason.

The former UCLA star is averaging 18.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game for a 31-45 Lakers team fighting just to make the play-in tournament.

His 14.9 player efficiency rating is the lowest mark of his 14-year career, per Basketball-Reference, as is his 0.1 VORP (value over replacement player).

Westbrook has turned it up of late, though, averaging 22.1 points on 52.1 percent shooting, 8.0 assists and 7.9 rebounds in his last seven games.

Westbrook has not played up to his usual superstar form, but he's also been the scapegoat of the team's struggles. The point guard has played all but one of the Lakers' games this year, so it's easy to point the finger at the longtime veteran when things aren't going well.

He was supposed to team up with superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James, but the latter two have missed a combined 60 games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The rest of the team features a bunch of role players and/or veterans who were supposed to fill gaps and specific roles around the Big Three. Without them altogether on the floor, the Lakers' offseason plan simply didn't work.

There is a little time to salvage something this season, though. The Lakers are tied for the Western Conference's 10th spot, which is the final place in the play-in tournament. They have six games to secure a berth, qualify for the playoffs and perhaps make a run.

It looks like the band will be back together shortly, if not Friday when the Lakers host the New Orleans Pelicans. The latest injury report lists Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and James (left ankle sprain) as questionable.

Game time is 10:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena.