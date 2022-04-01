Wyatt Teases Rollins Match; Owens Talks Stone Cold Plans; WWE Rumors on Asuka, Bayley

Set Number: X161332 TK1

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Wyatt Addresses Possibly Wrestling Rollins

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt took part in an Instagram Q&A session on Thursday and teased potentially stepping inside the ring with Seth Rollins again one day.

Wyatt, who is now going by his real name of Windham Rotunda, alluded to the controversial Hell in a Cell match he had with Rollins in 2019 when asked if he was in Dallas, Texas, to wrestle Rollins.

According to WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton, Wyatt said: "I love Seth, I love him so goddamn much. Me and him will make up for that one day. And when we do, everyone will understand that wild horses are meant to run free."

The Hell in a Cell match between Rollins and Wyatt's Fiend character was widely panned by fans since it ended in referee stoppage when Rollins piled a bunch of weaponry on top of The Fiend.

Rollins would go on to say that he was "dead in the water" as a top babyface after that match, but it did lead to his successful heel turn, and he is once again among the most popular Superstars in WWE.

Meanwhile, Wyatt was shockingly released from his WWE contract last year, and he has been a free agent ever since. Wyatt still hasn't made any appearances for a wrestling company since his release, although he is in Dallas for WrestleMania weekend to make an appearance at the WrestleCon convention.

Fans have been speculating on possibilities for Rollins' WrestleMania opponent since WWE is keeping it a surprise and won't reveal it until the match occurs on Saturday.

Cody Rhodes seems to be the likeliest candidate after reportedly signing with WWE on the heels of leaving AEW, but other options have been discussed by fans as well, including Shane McMahon, The Undertaker and Wyatt.

If Rollins' opponent doesn't end up being Rhodes, Wyatt would be a pleasant surprise that the live crowd would likely still pop for in a big way.

Owens Reveals When He Learned About Austin WM Segment

Kevin Owens revealed this week that he didn't know until January that WWE was considering bringing back "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to work with him at WrestleMania.

In an interview with TVA Sports (h/t WrestlingInc's Sai Mohan), Owens discussed when and how he learned of the idea:

"Usually, in November I start asking questions to try to find ideas and see if they have ideas. This year, I took a different approach. I had just signed my contract, I had my history with Seth Rollins so I thought to myself that I was in a good position.

"So, I started asking questions in January and when I spoke to Vince [McMahon], he was the one who told me that his plan was to bring Austin back for a night and that would be with me. I was super happy! When it's not 100 percent announced, things can always change. But one week before the event, I fully realize it and I can't wait."

Owens criticized the state of Texas for several weeks on Raw, which led to him calling out Austin for an appearance on The KO Show at WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Austin accepted the invitation, and now Owens and The Texas Rattlesnake are set to come face to face on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 in what could potentially be the main event segment.

WWE has stopped short of calling it a match, but there is at least some belief among fans that a tussle will turn into a match, which would be significant since Austin hasn't had an official match since WrestleMania 19.

Regardless of how it is qualified, the segment will be a significant one for Owens and perhaps the biggest moment of his career aside from winning the Universal Championship.

Bayley, Asuka Reportedly in Town for WrestleMania

Amid their recovery from injuries, Bayley and Asuka will reportedly both be present for WrestleMania 38 this weekend.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Middleton), WWE brought both Bayley and Asuka into town, although it is unclear what plans the company has in place for them, if any.

Both Superstars have been out of action since July. Bayley suffered a torn ACL, while Asuka had been dealing with a shoulder ailment.

Bayley and Asuka are two of WWE's best and most accomplished female Superstars, as they have each held the Raw, SmackDown and NXT Women's Championships, as well as the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

WWE hasn't provided an official timetable for the return of either Superstar recently, although Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc's Matthew Wilkinson) recently reported that Bayley is on the verge of returning.

Bayley, Asuka or both would be huge additions to WrestleMania, or potentially as surprise returns on the post-WrestleMania episode of Raw and SmackDown.

Since the WrestleMania card seems pretty much filled, holding off Bayley and Asuka for Raw or SmackDown would likely be the smartest move for WWE if they are ready to return, as it would maximize the reaction and help elevate those particular shows.