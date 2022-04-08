Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Clinch Playoff Spot with Win over Grizzlies

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

For the fourth straight season, the Denver Nuggets are heading to the postseason.

The Nuggets clinched their spot in the 2021-22 playoffs with Thursday's 122-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Of all of the success Denver has had in recent years, this playoff berth is perhaps the most impressive. Back issues limited Michael Porter Jr. to just nine appearances this year, and it remains up in the air if he'll play at all for the team in the postseason.

Jamal Murray, meanwhile, hasn't played a single game as he recovers from an ACL tear. Like Porter, his status for the playoffs is unclear.

"I think the question on everybody’s mind is, 'Will he play this year?'" head coach Mike Malone told Mike Singer of the Denver Post on March 31. "I'll be honest, we still don't have an answer. There's been zero pressure from me to him about him coming back this year."

"If Jamal Murray says to me, 'Hey, Coach, I'm ready, man, I'd like to play,' and he's been cleared, then we'd figure it out," he added. "I think, like anybody coming back, there are good days, there are great days, and there are some tough days. I think that's kind of what he's been dealing with probably the last month as he's ramped up a little bit."

But without Murray and Porter, a number of players have stepped up in a major way.

Nikola Jokic has made a strong case to earn his second straight MVP award, averaging 27.0 points, 13.7 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game coming into Thursday night while shooting 58.1 percent from the field.

And a supporting cast of Aaron Gordon, Will Barton, Monte Morris, Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Austin Rivers has helped the Nuggets remain among the top teams in the Western Conference.

If the Nuggets had a tough year and found themselves in the play-in this year, few folks would have been shocked. Instead, they locked up one of six guaranteed playoff berths, and if they get back Murray and Porter they'll be legitimate title threats.

All in all, it's been a very positive season in Denver.