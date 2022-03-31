Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum Headline NBA 2K22 March Ratings Update

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

NBA 2K22 released its latest batch of ratings updates on Thursday, with star players like Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum being the beneficiaries of a ratings bump.

Irving, who is averaging 30.6 points per contest in eight March games and has recently posted 60- and 50-point performances, saw his rating move up to a 92 overall (+1).

Booker is right behind him at 91 overall (+1), averaging a cool 30.1 points per game in March, including a 49-point outburst last week.

And Tatum rounds out the trio of high-profile ratings increases, coming in at 90 overall (+1) while averaging 32.8 points per game in March. The Boston Celtics are the NBA's hottest team, putting together an impressive 11-2 record in the month.

Other notable ratings adjustments include:

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks (83 OVR, -1)

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets (86 OVR, +1)



DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls (90 OVR, -1)



Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors (81 OVR, +2)

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies (84 OVR, +2)



Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat (92 OVR, -1)

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors (87 OVR, +2)



Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz (88 OVR, -1)



Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards (86 OVR, +1)