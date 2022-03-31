X

    Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum Headline NBA 2K22 March Ratings Update

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 1, 2022

    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    NBA 2K22 released its latest batch of ratings updates on Thursday, with star players like Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum being the beneficiaries of a ratings bump. 

    Irving, who is averaging 30.6 points per contest in eight March games and has recently posted 60- and 50-point performances, saw his rating move up to a 92 overall (+1). 

    Booker is right behind him at 91 overall (+1), averaging a cool 30.1 points per game in March, including a 49-point outburst last week. 

    And Tatum rounds out the trio of high-profile ratings increases, coming in at 90 overall (+1) while averaging 32.8 points per game in March. The Boston Celtics are the NBA's hottest team, putting together an impressive 11-2 record in the month. 

    Other notable ratings adjustments include:

    • John Collins, Atlanta Hawks (83 OVR, -1)
    • LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets (86 OVR, +1) 
    • DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls (90 OVR, -1)
    • Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors (81 OVR, +2)
    • Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies (84 OVR, +2)
    • Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat (92 OVR, -1)
    • Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors (87 OVR, +2)
    • Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz (88 OVR, -1)
    • Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards (86 OVR, +1)
