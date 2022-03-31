Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum Headline NBA 2K22 March Ratings Update

Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum Headline NBA 2K22 March Ratings UpdateApril 1, 2022
NBA 2K22 released its latest batch of ratings updates on Thursday, with star players like Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum being the beneficiaries of a ratings bump.
Irving, who is averaging 30.6 points per contest in eight March games and has recently posted 60- and 50-point performances, saw his rating move up to a 92 overall (+1).
Booker is right behind him at 91 overall (+1), averaging a cool 30.1 points per game in March, including a 49-point outburst last week.
And Tatum rounds out the trio of high-profile ratings increases, coming in at 90 overall (+1) while averaging 32.8 points per game in March. The Boston Celtics are the NBA's hottest team, putting together an impressive 11-2 record in the month.
Other notable ratings adjustments include:
- John Collins, Atlanta Hawks (83 OVR, -1)
- LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets (86 OVR, +1)
- DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls (90 OVR, -1)
- Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors (81 OVR, +2)
- Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies (84 OVR, +2)
- Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat (92 OVR, -1)
- Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors (87 OVR, +2)
- Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz (88 OVR, -1)
- Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards (86 OVR, +1)