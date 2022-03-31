Report: Tim Hardaway, Manu Ginobili, Swin Cash Among 2022 Basketball HOF Inductees

AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano

Former NBA guard Tim Hardaway will reportedly be among the players inducted in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame later this year.

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reported the news Thursday, noting he'll join Run-TMC Warriors Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond in the Hall.

San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili and WNBA icon Swin Cash will also join Hardaway in the Hall, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

