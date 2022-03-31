Suns' Chris Paul Named to President Joe Biden's HBCU Advisory Board

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul was appointed to President Joe Biden's advisory board on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) on Thursday.

Paul is joined by actress Taraji P. Henson and several other members of the HBCU community on an 18-person board.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

