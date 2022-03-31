David, Victoria Beckham's Mansion Burglarized; Multiple Items Reported Stolen

Mark Brown/Getty Images

A London mansion owned by David and Victoria Beckham was burglarized March 1 while the couple and their 10-year-old daughter, Harper, were inside the home.

Mike Sullivan and Simon Boyle of The Sun reported Wednesday that Cruz, the couple's 17-year-old son, discovered a broken window and a ransacked room when he returned home after a night out with friends. He then searched the home with his dad while waiting for the police to arrive, but they didn't locate anybody inside.

"Sadly the Beckhams were the victims of some fairly professional thieves who have been operating in the area," a source told The Sun. "Fortunately the criminals only made it as far as one bedroom before they ran off."

Police told TMZ Sports a "number of items were reported stolen" and the investigation is ongoing.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.