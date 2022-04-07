Tiger Woods' Round 1 Tee Time at 2022 Masters Delayed Because of Weather

Chris Condon/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Tiger Woods' return to play has been slightly delayed because of inclement weather in Augusta, Georgia.

The Masters announced tee times have been pushed back by 30 minutes after early morning thunderstorms in the area.

Woods' new tee time is scheduled for 11:04 a.m. ET. He is in a group with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann.

Woods made quite a stir March 29 when he reportedly flew to Augusta National, a little over a week before the tournament was set to begin.

That had folks speculating that Woods—who hasn't played since badly injuring his right leg and foot in a car crash in February 2021—might be attempting to make his return at the Masters. And ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported that Woods played a full 18 rounds upon his arrival, joining his son Charlie and colleague Justin Thomas.

"He played every one of them," a source told Schlabach. "He looked good to me."

Woods himself confirmed on the Tuesday before the Masters that he intended to play:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Woods' history at Augusta is a storied one. He's claimed the green jacket five times, including in 2019, and has set a number of records along the way:

His last PGA Tour event was the 2020 Masters.

Suffice to say, having Woods in this year's event is a huge deal. It would probably be unfair to expect too much from the 46-year-old, however:

Still, having the game's most recognizable and iconic player in Augusta adds a level of buzz to an event that is traditionally one of the top weekends on the golf calendar. Even if Woods doesn't make the cut, simply having him back in the fold is good for the sport.