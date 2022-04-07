Jayson Tatum, Al Horford Out for Celtics vs. Bucks with Knee, Back Injuries

AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Boston Celtics ruled out forward Jayson Tatum and center Al Horford for Thursday's game at the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tatum has been dealing with right patella tendinopathy, while Horford is dealing with lower back soreness.

Before missing time with his recent injury, the 24-year-old only missed time when he entered health and safety protocols in December. He sat four games during his stint on the COVID-19 list.

Tatum is enjoying his best season in the NBA, averaging 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the floor and 34.8 percent from deep.

Horford, in his second tenure in Boston, is averaging 10.1 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 46.3 percent from the floor.

It's not expected that either will miss significant time. The Celtics have been on a roll through the second half of the season and likely want them both at or close to 100 percent for the playoffs. The Celtics were 25-25 through Jan. 28, but they have gone 25-5 since and rank second in the Eastern Conference.

Grant Williams, Daniel Theis, Derrick White and Aaron Nesmith should get more time on the floor with Horford and Tatum out.

With Robert Williams III already out with a knee injury, Horford especially needs to be a defensive anchor in the middle come the postseason.