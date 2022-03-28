'Sauce' Gardner Reportedly Drawing 'Strong Interest' from Giants, Jets Ahead of Draft

James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Giants and New York Jets both have "strong interest" in Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Vacchiano reported the Giants and Jets are planning to invite him for a predraft visit as well. The former has the fifth and seventh overall picks in the 2022 NFL draft, with the latter on the clock at Nos. 4 and 10.

Gardner is the 11th-best player on Bleacher Report's 2022 big board. In B/R's most recent mock draft, he went seventh to the Giants.

Gardner would give the Giants youth and consistency in the defensive backfield," B/R NFL scout Cory Giddings said. "As a corner who has the ability to play both man and zone coverage, he does a very good job of attacking the ball through the catch point."

On March 16, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Giants aren't planning to release veteran cornerback James Bradberry. Still, many expect Bradberry to move on one way or the other as general manager Joe Schoen overhauls the roster.

Gardner would give the Giants an immediate replacement and a better fit with their overall timeline since Schoen seems to be willing to embark on a transitional year.

The Jets, meanwhile, need to upgrade a secondary that allowed the third-most passing yards per game (259.4) and ranked 31st in opponent passer rating (103.2) last season.

Signing D.J. Reed to a three-year, $33 million deal won't solve the issue on its own, so the cornerback position is likely near the top of the front office's draft board. The B/R mock pegged Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 4) and Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning (No. 10) to the Jets, which would at least give them more support against the pass.

In the days and weeks leading up to the draft, which begins this year on April 28 in Las Vegas, teams always do their best to avoid tipping their hands. In the case of Gardner, it's not exactly revelatory to say he could wind up playing on one of New York's two franchises.