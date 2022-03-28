DeVante Parker Trade Calls Will Be Answered, Dolphins GM Chris Grier Says

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

DeVante Parker's days with the Miami Dolphins could be numbered.

While speaking with the media Monday, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said he has received trade calls about the veteran wide receiver and will listen to offers.

However, Grier noted Parker will likely remain on the roster in 2022.

The Dolphins acquired superstar receiver Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs last week and signed him to a four-year, $120 million extension.

Hill, 28, had spent his six-year career with the Chiefs. He has emerged as one of the best receivers in the NFL, recording four seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards, and will undoubtedly be Tua Tagovailoa's go-to option.

Last season, Hill caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns. It was his second straight year with at least 1,200 yards and nine scores.

Parker has spent his seven-year career with Miami after the Dolphins selected him 14th in the 2015 draft. In 2021, he caught 40 passes for 515 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

While Parker is talented, the addition of Hill dropped him down the pecking order. The Dolphins also have 2021 No. 6 pick Jaylen Waddle, who caught 104 passes for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Miami has plenty of depth, too, with Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Lynn Bowden Jr. on the roster. The Dolphins signed Wilson to a three-year, $22.1 million deal this offseason after he had a career year with the Dallas Cowboys, catching 45 passes for 602 yards and six scores.

Given Miami's depth at receiver, it could afford to trade Parker to upgrade in another area. But if the franchise doesn't move him, it could have one of the most effective offensive units in football—provided Tagovailoa can hold up his end of the bargain.