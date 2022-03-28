Browns 'Hoping' Baker Mayfield's Situation 'Is Resolved Soon,' Says Kevin Stefanski

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Though Baker Mayfield remains on the Cleveland Browns roster, head coach Kevin Stefanski indicated the team is ready to move forward without him.

"I think everyone understands the situation, and we're hoping that it is resolved soon," Stefanski told reporters Monday.

The Browns acquired three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans before signing veteran Jacoby Brissett as a backup quarterback. It leaves little room for Mayfield, who started 59 games for the team over the last four seasons.

"It's a unique situation," Stefanski added. "We've got to see how it plays out. I think of all of us would love an answer yesterday, but that's not the reality of it."

Mayfield had already wanted out of Cleveland before the latest additions.

"It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on," the quarterback said in a statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter. "The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on."

The problem is Mayfield is guaranteed $18.9 million in 2022 after the Browns exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported teams would be interested in a trade for the quarterback if not for his high salary.

The 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick is also coming off a disappointing season in which he was limited by injuries. He threw for just 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns with 13 interceptions in 14 appearances. The Browns went just 6-8 in Mayfield's starts while he produced an 83.1 quarterback rating.

With most teams around the NFL already finding answers under center this offseason, it leaves the Browns with few options.

Stefanski clearly wants the front office to make a move that could allow the rest of the team to move forward.