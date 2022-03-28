Report: Shaheen Holloway Likely to Leave St. Peter's for Seton Hall After Elite 8 Run

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Saint Peters men's basketball head coach Shaheen Holloway, who led the 15th-seeded Peacocks on a historic Cinderella run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament, is expected to be named head coach of the Seton Hall Pirates "in the coming days," according to Brian Fonseca of NJ.com.

A deal is expected to be completed before the Final Four, NJ.com's Adam Zagoria added.

However, Holloway isn't focused on what could be after his team's 69-49 loss to the No. 8 UNC Tar Heels in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

"I'm not worried about that," Holloway said, according to Zagoria. "I'm worried about those 15 young men whose heart is down and what they've done the last two weeks. We're going to walk out of here the same way we walked in—with our head up."

Holloway's Peacocks became the first No. 15 seed in NCAA tournament history to reach the Elite Eight. They defeated the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats, No. 7 Murray State Racers and No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers before falling to UNC.

Holloway went 64-54 in his four seasons as head coach at Saint Peter's. In addition, Holloway served as an assistant coach for Seton Hall for eight seasons before taking the Saint Peters head coaching job.

Should the 45-year-old decide to join Seton Hall, it would be a homecoming for the former Pirates star. He played for the program from 1996-2000 and helped lead his team to the Sweet 16 in his final season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Seton Hall's former head coach, Kevin Willard, was recently hired as head coach of the Maryland Terrapins. He had been head coach of the Pirates since 2010, leading the team to five NCAA tournament appearances.