Warriors' James Wiseman Recalled from G League; Last Played Nov. 14

Mike Rasay/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors announced they recalled center James Wiseman from their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, on Tuesday.

He has appeared in just 50 career NBA games and last played this season on Nov. 14.

Wiseman missed all of 2021-22 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He was cleared to play for the team's G League affiliate in March as part of his recovery, nearly a year after his initial April 2021 surgery, but he later suffered a setback.

Golden State later shut the promising prospect down for the rest of the season as part of a "cautious" approach, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Knee issues also limited the Tennessee native to just 39 games as a rookie, giving him less than half a season worth of action over his first two years in the NBA.

During his recent stint in the G League, Wiseman averaged 15.6 points and 10.1 rebounds across seven starts.

He'll look to build on those positive outings upon returning to the Warriors rotation.