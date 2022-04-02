WWE WrestleMania 38 Predictions for Saturday Night's Updated Match Card

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

For the third year in a row, WrestleMania will be a two-night affair with shows on both Saturday and Sunday.

WrestleMania 38 will emanate from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and while there is much excitement surrounding Sunday's Night 2, including the unification match between universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE champion Brock Lesnar, Night 1 has the makings of a great show as well.

Saturday's Night 1 will not only feature an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin on Kevin Owens' The KO Show, but it will also see both of the company's top women's titles placed on the line.

With the Showcase of the Immortals quickly approaching, here is a complete overview of predictions for each of the matches that have been announced for Night 1 of WrestleMania 38.

WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Predictions

Ronda Rousey def. Charlotte Flair for SmackDown Women's Championship

Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch for Raw Women's Championship

TBA (Cody Rhodes) def. Seth Rollins

Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. The Miz & Logan Paul

The Usos def. Shinsuke Nakamura to retain SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Drew McIntyre def. Happy Corbin

New Day def. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Competing in her first title match since WrestleMania 35, Ronda Rousey will look to take down rival Charlotte Flair and become SmackDown women's champion for the first time.

Rousey vs. Flair seemingly has a strong chance to be the main event of Night 1 given the star power involved and the fact that their feud has been featured prominently on SmackDown in recent weeks.

While Flair has long been WWE's go-to woman in terms of winning championships and occupying the top of the card, Rousey seems like the clear choice to win, and she is likely to do so by making The Queen tap out since that has been a central part of their storyline.

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

The other women's title match on Night 1 of WrestleMania is arguably the more compelling one and has a chance to steal the show, as Becky Lynch will put the Raw Women's Championship on the line against Bianca Belair.

WWE has been building toward Lynch vs. Belair since SummerSlam, which is when Lynch returned from maternity leave, turned heel and beat Belair in one fell swoop.

The vast majority of fans are behind the idea of Belair getting her revenge at WrestleMania, and she will do precisely that by beating Lynch for the title, and likely doing so by weaponizing her braid once again.

Seth Rollins vs. TBA

WWE chairman Vince McMahon announced on Monday's episode of Raw that Seth Rollins will have a match on Night 1 of WrestleMania, but he did not reveal the opponent.

McMahon said Rollins won't know his opponent until the match actually happens, leading to tons of speculation from fans on who it could be. Shane McMahon, John Cena, The Undertaker and even a returning Bray Wyatt have been mentioned by the WWE Universe as possibilities.

Ultimately, the biggest and most logical opponent would be Cody Rhodes, who left AEW in February and has been rumored to be joining WWE ever since. Assuming that is the match, Rhodes will get a huge win in his first match back with the company.

Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

For the second year in a row, The Miz will be involved in a WrestleMania tag team match featuring a celebrity, as he will team with Logan Paul against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Last year, Miz and John Morrison lost to Damian Priest and musician Bad Bunny in a match that far exceeded expectations, and Miz will once again be counted on to get the most out of a celebrity performer.

While celebrities are typically victorious at WrestleMania, Paul is on the heel team, and all signs point toward the Mysterios winning. Paul will still get his WrestleMania moment, though, by turning on The Miz in the end.

The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

For just the third time in their illustrious WWE careers, The Usos will compete in a match on the main card at WrestleMania.

Jimmy and Jey are putting the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs, and their reign could be in jeopardy based on how strongly Nakamura and Boogs have been booked recently.

Even so, The Usos have to be considered the favorites and will ultimately come out on top since keeping the titles on them is a sensible move provided fellow Bloodline member Roman Reigns beats Lesnar in the main event of Night 2 as expected.

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

There may be no more one-sided match on the entire WrestleMania 38 card than the bout between Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin.

McIntyre is out for revenge after Corbin and Madcap Moss attacked him with a steel chair and injured his neck at WWE Day 1. McIntyre already got back at Moss by beating him in a match, but WrestleMania represents his opportunity to get his hands on Corbin.

Their match figures to end in fairly short order with McIntyre beating Corbin by virtue of a Claymore Kick and then perhaps elevating himself into world title contention in the weeks and months after WrestleMania.

New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will be out for revenge when they face the team of Sheamus and Ridge Holland at WrestleMania.

In addition to the group of Sheamus, Holland and Butch making life miserable for New Day from a storyline perspective in recent weeks, New Day's Big E legitimately suffered a broken neck on a belly-to-belly suplex from Holland on the floor a few weeks ago,

This was likely supposed to be a six-man tag, but with Big E unable to compete, it was changed to a traditional tag. Either way, the end result will be the same with New Day scoring its first win as a team on the WrestleMania stage.