Report: Quin Snyder a Target for Multiple Teams If Jazz Fire Head Coach

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is reportedly expected to generate interest from several organizations if he's fired following the 2021-22 NBA season.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Friday on The Hoop Collective podcast he's heard Snyder linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs and a "couple of very prominent Eastern Conference teams."

On Monday, NBA insider Marc Stein mentioned the Lakers and Spurs as potential landing spots, either as a replacement for Frank Vogel following L.A.'s frustrating season or as a possible successor to Gregg Popovich in San Antonio.

Snyder sidestepped a question about his future during an interview Wednesday with Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune:

"To be honest, having to address this type of question in any form, in my view, is disrespectful to the teams that are mentioned themselves. I think specifically, these types of discussions are also disrespectful to coaches. And I love the guys that I coach. I love these players. And frankly, my focus is on our guys and our team. And as I said, addressing hypotheticals in these types of questions in any form I feel like is disrespectful. And that's how I would characterize that."

Snyder has served as Utah's head coach since June 2014, and he's gained a lot of respect around the league.

"Quin Snyder is the type of coach that you might fire your coach to hire," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective after MacMahon's comments about the widespread interest.

The 55-year-old Washington native has guided the Jazz to a 368-259 record (.587 winning percentage) across eight seasons, but the team hasn't been able to match that level of performance in the playoffs, going 19-26 (.422) in five appearances.

So, while Utah is enjoying another strong regular season with a 45-28 mark, Snyder's future could depend more heavily on the team's postseason performance.

The former Duke point guard wasn't willing to discuss the possible outcomes during his interview with Larsen, but he did express his appreciation for the organization and its fans.

"I've just felt, you know, embraced and supported by this community. And I'm really appreciative of that support throughout the course of eight years," Snyder said. "I don't know if you can tell coach's years in dog years, but it works something like that."

His uncertain future adds an extra layer of intrigue to the remainder of the Jazz's season as they attempt to advance beyond the second round of the playoffs for the first time during the coach's tenure.

For now, they're likely focused on improving their seed and making sure they steer clear of the play-in tournament. Next up is a road clash with the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.