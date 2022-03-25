X

    No. 2 Villanova Beats No. 11 Michigan, Advances to Elite 8 in South Region

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 25, 2022

    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    In a rematch of the 2018 national championship game, Villanova yet again emerged triumphant.

    The Wildcats moved on to the Elite Eight by defeating Michigan 63-55 in Thursday's South Regional Sweet 16 matchup in San Antonio. 

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    Jermaine Samuels with the TOUGH and-1 for Villanova 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/mAkyv5c7jt">pic.twitter.com/mAkyv5c7jt</a>

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    Collin Gillespie for THREEEEEE 🎯 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/Li36ib1jUN">pic.twitter.com/Li36ib1jUN</a>

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    Eric Dixon from long range to put <a href="https://twitter.com/NovaMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NovaMBB</a> up nine! 🎯🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/9TqOQl7K5c">pic.twitter.com/9TqOQl7K5c</a>

    Two current Villanova players, Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels, played in that 2018 championship contest, so it didn't come as a big surprise that the two graduate students played significant roles in Thursday's proceedings. 

    For Michigan, only Eli Brooks made an appearance in the 2018 matchup. 

    This wasn't the prettiest game. Both defenses were stout, with Villanova shooting just 37.3 percent from the field while Michigan shot only 34.4 percent. But while the Wildcats were 10-of-12 from the charity stripe, Michigan was just 7-of-14. And Villanova's team defense mitigated Michigan's size advantage inside, with the Wolverines only out-rebounding the Wildcats by a 41-38 margin.

    The two schools entered this year's showdown with far different storylines surrounding their NCAA tournaments. The second-seeded Wildcats were supposed to be here and posted composed victories over Delaware and Ohio State. 

    And the 11th-seeded Wolverines were looking to continue an improbable run after beating sixth-seeded Colorado State and third-seeded Tennessee.

    But similar to that 2017-18 team—also an underdog when they faced the Wildcats—the road ended with Villanova.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Key Stats

    Jermaine Samuels, NOVA: 22 points, seven boards

    Collin Gillespie, NOVA: 12 points, six rebounds

    Justin Moore, NOVA: 15 points, four assists, four boards

    Hunter Dickinson, MICH: 15 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks

    Eli Brooks, MICH: 14 points, five rebounds

    Devante' Jones, MICH: Seven points, four boards, four assists

    Villanova's Balance Is So Tough to Overcome

    The Wildcats may not have a superstar, future top-five NBA pick on their roster, but they have multiple players who can—and will—beat you on any given possession. And that was on full display against Michigan. 

    Samuels and Moore led the way scoring the rock. Gillespie had a tough shooting night (4-of-14) but turned the ball over just once and hit the dagger three that all but put the game away.

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    COLLIN GILLESPIE WITH THE CLUTCH THREE FOR <a href="https://twitter.com/NovaMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NovaMBB</a>!😱<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/DrfpnCPkoU">pic.twitter.com/DrfpnCPkoU</a>

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    Sunday, Ohio State played hard. In the end, Collin Gillespie made the game-winning plays. Tonight, Michigan played hard. Wolverines were in it. And yet, once again, Gillespie put it away. The altar boy assassin doesn’t want his career to end. This is why he came back.

    Caleb Daniels was huge in the second half on both ends, hitting a few key buckets and coming up with a blocked shot.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Caleb Daniels putting on a show on both ends of the court! <a href="https://t.co/6K00n4zdPJ">pic.twitter.com/6K00n4zdPJ</a>

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    Caleb Daniels blows past the defense and gets the and-1! 💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/NovaMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NovaMBB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/uExLrTdlh7">pic.twitter.com/uExLrTdlh7</a>

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    Caleb Daniels has been the X-factor for Villanova offensively this half. Has been able to get to the rim and finish against Michigan's bigger players, made a terrific move against Brandon Johns a few minutes ago, just hit the layup-and-foul. Physicality has helped defensively.

    Somebody always seems to hit a big shot for these Wildcats or come up with a key defensive stop. They are disciplined and poised, and on Thursday, they slowly and methodically wore the Wolverines down on both ends. 

    Jay Wright has another legitimate contender on his hands.

    Dickinson and Brooks Couldn't Lead Michigan Past Its Shooting Woes

    There were points in this game where it felt like there was a lid on the rim every time Michigan attempted a layup. It was just one of those nights for the Wolverines, though Nova's tough defense certainly played a part. 

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    After not getting the ball to Hunter Dickinson for most of the first five minutes of the second half, Michigan is now consistently getting the ball to the block ... and not finishing. Four straight missed layups at the rim.

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    That sequence prior to the Gillespie 3 has been the story of the second half -- Villanova getting into the lane and finishing through contact, Michigan getting a look at the rim and layups not falling.

    Sam Webb @SamWebb77

    Swear i can't remember a game where Michigan missed this many layups

    Dickinson and Brooks tried to carry the Wolverines, but with nobody else hitting double-digit points, that weight was too much to bear. 

    It was a heck of a run for these Wolverines. But the magic wore off on Thursday. 

    What's Next?

    Villanova awaits the winner of No. 1 seed Arizona vs. No. 5 seed Houston. They'll face off on Saturday (time to be determined). 

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.