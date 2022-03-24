Rob Gronkowski 'Undecided' If He Will Return for 12th NFL Season, Agent Says

Rob Gronkowski 'Undecided' If He Will Return for 12th NFL Season, Agent SaysMarch 25, 2022
Rob Gronkowski is still mulling his NFL future.
"I talked to Tampa yesterday and I told them that he's still undecided. He needs some time to figure out whether he wants to play," the veteran tight end's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told reporters on Thursday.
Tom Brady's decision to unretire and rejoin the Bucs could play a factor, however:
Rosenhaus said Tom Brady's decision to end his retirement could obviously influence Gronk's decision.<br>The Bucs "have offered the opportunity for Rob to come back,'' Rosenhaus said. "I think he's honestly undecided.'' <a href="https://t.co/xR1yBlXAqi">https://t.co/xR1yBlXAqi</a>
