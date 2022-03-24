Patriots Let Providence Men's Basketball Use Team Plane to Fly to Sweet 16 vs. Kansas

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Providence Friars are in the Sweet 16 of the men's NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997, and their supporters reportedly will be arriving in style.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the New England Patriots loaned their private jet to the fourth-seeded Friars "to help transport support staff members and some fans" to Chicago for Friday's game against the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks. Providence's team arrived in Chicago on Wednesday aboard a separate charter.

Friars head coach Ed Cooley is a longtime fan of the Patriots and spoke with owner Robert Kraft on Wednesday night.

"It's New England teams supporting New England teams," Cooley said. "Our families are able to come, our donors are able to come, our supporters are able to come. I really appreciate him looking out for us. Given how many planes are being used for the NIT, for the NCAA tournament, it just was limited."

Despite facing the powerhouse Jayhawks, Cooley said his team is excited for the chance to continue its run in the Big Dance.

"An opportunity to play against a No. 1 seed is just something, just stuff that you dream about," he said. "And we're living that dream and hopefully continue to dream it big."